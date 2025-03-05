Family zip-tied, locked in closet during Woodland Hills home invasion; suspect at large

The suspect locked the mother, father and son in a closet and demanded money, according to police.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A family was zip-tied and shoved into a closet during a violent home invasion Tuesday morning in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

Police responded to a home on MacFarlane Drive just before 6 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect, who remains at large, locked the mother, father and son in a closet and demanded money, according to police. The family managed to escape and ran to a neighbor's home for help.

Police said the mother was injured during the incident and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Her condition remains unknown.

It's unclear exactly when the suspect made his way into the home and it's unclear if any money or items were taken.

Police said there's no indication that the victims and the suspect knew each other.

The suspect's being described as a man in his 30s who was last seen wearing a black face mask, white long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.