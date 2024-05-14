PCH between Paradise Cove Road and Winding Way is closed for an unknown period of time.

Fatal crash shuts down portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu has been shut down due to a deadly crash.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the collision happened just before 2 p.m. and has shut down both directions of PCH between Paradise Cove Road and Winding Way.

AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured a grey Honda Civic with serious damage to its front end, surrounded by debris, and a white van crashed on the side of the road.

It's unclear what caused the collision and details on the victim(s) has not yet been released.

The area will remain closed for an unknown period of time.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.