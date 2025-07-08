Father detained by ICE while working at Anaheim car wash, family says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a father is speaking out after they say he was detained by ICE while working at a car wash in Anaheim.

Gilberto Gomez-Garcia has been working at the car wash for over 20 years to provide for his children, and now, the community is banding together to help his loved ones through this difficult time.

Gomez-Garcia was detained on Thursday, July 3, at the car wash located on State College Boulevard and La Palma Avenue, according to his family.

Bystanders captured cellphone video of the incident. Concerned citizens can be seen gathered around the car wash as the agents made arrests.

According to his family, Gomez-Garcia is originally from Mexico and has been working at the Anaheim car wash for over 20 years. He was working to provide for his children, ages 21, 19, and 18.

Now, he's being held in the downtown Los Angeles ICE holding facility and is waiting to learn where he'll be transferred next.

Gomez-Garcia has various medical issues, including suffering from seizures, diabetes, and high blood pressure, according to his family.

They have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for legal aid as they work to free their father from ICE custody.

Meanwhile, the community came together for a car wash on Sunday to raise funds for his legal proceedings.