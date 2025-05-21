Father and son graduate together from Biola University with the same master's degree

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- A father-son duo is graduating from Biola University together, and they're earning the same master's degree!

Craig and Will Prichard are both earning their master's degrees from Biola University.

One is just starting his business career; the other has no plan to sunset his.

Craig earned his bachelor's degree in 1982, with over 40 years of finance behind him.

"Well, at this point in my life, a lot of my friends are starting to retire and look at doing different things. I just decided I'm not ready for something like that," Craig, the father, said.

Now, the father of four found himself learning from his youngest.

"We were in three projects together, which was interesting when you start to see your son as a peer and as a leader. He brings in fresh ideas, perspectives and experiences that you've not had with him as an adult," Craig said.

When Will found out his dad was enrolled in his same MBA program, he wasn't all that surprised.

"I think it really fits who my dad is. My dad is someone who loves to learn and is always challenging himself and wanting to retool," said Will.

The father and son attended classes differently; while Will attended in person, Craig completed his courses remotely while working full-time in his hometown of Chicago.

Craig embraced the education that would not have been possible when he was younger.

"I would say you're never too old to relearn or learn new things or experience life. Life is an adventure, and you're walking through life with others. Take the adventure and learn and grow because those are the ways that we can contribute back to the community and the families that we have," Craig said.

"Whether you're 60 or 25, you're always kind of trying to figure out what you're going to do, and that's something that can be daunting, but he showed me that it's something that can be exciting and can be an adventure," Will said.