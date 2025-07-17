FBI releases photo of man accused of firing at federal agents during Camarillo immigration raid

A person was spotted allegedly firing a weapon at federal agents during a chaotic clash between protesters and agents following a raid near Camarillo.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI is searching for the person who drew a gun and allegedly fired at federal immigration officers during protests in Camarillo following a raid at a cannabis farm.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The agency released a photo of the man they believe is responsible.

The incident unfolded during the chaotic clashes between demonstrators and federal agents after smoke was fired at protesters outside Glass House Farms, where an immigration raid took place on July 10.

AIR7 captured the moment an individual at the demonstration near the Laguna Road facility appeared to fire a gun at federal agents.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI is offering $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's identification, arrest, and conviction.