Feds warn against illegal online pharmacies peddling dangerous counterfeit drugs

Regulators say internet-based pharmacies claim to sell discounted drugs without a prescription but are selling unauthorized counterfeit drugs.

Regulators say internet-based pharmacies claim to sell discounted drugs without a prescription but are selling unauthorized counterfeit drugs.

Regulators say internet-based pharmacies claim to sell discounted drugs without a prescription but are selling unauthorized counterfeit drugs.

Regulators say internet-based pharmacies claim to sell discounted drugs without a prescription but are selling unauthorized counterfeit drugs.

Federal regulators are warning people about the dangers of online pharmacies.

These internet-based pharmacies claim to sell discounted drugs without a prescription - but are really selling unauthorized counterfeit drugs.

In just a few clicks, you can find Adderall alternatives and popular weight loss drugs deeply discounted. Now, the CDC and the FDA are warning Americans about the risks of buying counterfeit prescription meds from online illegal pharmacies.

"It's a big problem," said Sherri Cherman, PharmD, CEO and Founder of Elements Pharmacy in Studio City.

Not only are these phony prescription drugs not meeting safety and efficacy standards, they can be downright dangerous.

"The drugs seem to be laced with fentanyl, perhaps because the facility used to manufacture the drugs may be the same facility used to manufacture fentanyl and other illicit drugs," Cherman said.

Tens of thousands of Americans turn to these websites because of drug shortages or the out-of-pocket costs are too high.

"Expensive drugs that people might not be able to afford at a traditional pharmacy, controlled substances that might be out of someone's reach," Cherman said.

According to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, nearly 95% of websites offering prescription-only drugs online operate illegally.

Red flags include: no doctor's prescription required, offering prices too good to be true, products look damaged, the packaging is in a foreign language and no expiration date.

Cherman said to look if the online pharmacy is licensed in the U.S. Go to FDA.gov and look for the "Be Safe Rx" page. Also, check your state board of pharmacy.

"The California State Board of Pharmacy has a website and anyone can go to the website and check to see if a pharmacy is licensed in the state of California," Cherman said.

If you suspect you bought counterfeit pills, don't take them. Dispose of them safely, and stay stocked on the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone.

"Everybody should have naloxone in their home in case of an accidental overdose with fentanyl," Cherman said.