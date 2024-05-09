Boeing cargo plane lands on its nose after front landing gear fails

Video shows sparks flying and smoke billowing as the front-end of the plane scrapes along the runway.

ISTANBUL (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows the moment a cargo plane landed on its nose when its front landing gear failed to deploy.

The Boeing 767 aircraft belonging to FedEx Express was flying from Paris and made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday.

The plane was on the last leg of its flight from Paris to Istanbul when the pilots realized the front landing gear failed to open, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft, said Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkey's transportation and infrastructure minister.

The runway where the plane landed was closed off while the aircraft was being removed, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.