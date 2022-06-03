Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today

Each year ABC7 helps our regional food banks address the food insecurity crisis in our local communities by hosting the Feed SoCal Food Drive. Statistics show that 1 out of 7 individuals in Southern California will experience food insecurity. This year, due to the end of the CalFresh emergency allotments and the impact of inflation, the need for donations is even greater.

To tackle this issue, ABC7 is partnering again this year with Stater Bros. Markets for the 14th Annual Feed SoCal Food Drive. The campaign will take place during the month of June and will support the following food banks in Southern California: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Food Share of Ventura County and Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino.

ABC7, Stater Bros. Markets, and our regional food bank partners will be hosting (4) four "Feed SoCal Food Drive" events to collect much-needed food and cash donations. The collection sites will provide our viewers throughout the five counties an opportunity to donate non-perishable food items, purchase $5.00 donation cards, or donate loose change at any register at their local Stater Bros. Markets. The food and cash donations will be shared with our food bank partners for distribution or purchasing of food for food pantries and individuals in need in local communities.

"FEED SOCAL FOOD DRIVE" LOCATIONS

1:30pm - 6:30pm

Wednesday, June 18th

Inland Empire

Stater Bros. Markets - 930 N. Haven Ave., Ontario, CA 91764

Los Angeles County

Stater Bros. Markets - 1390 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104

Friday, June 20th

Ventura County

Stater Bros. Markets - 660 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065

Orange County

Stater Bros. Markets - 11085 Warner Ave., Fountain Valley, CA 92708

How You Can Help

1. - You can purchase $5.00 donation cards or donate loose change at any register at your local Stater Bros. Markets.

2. - Text to Give: Text "FEEDSOCAL" to 41444

3. - Buy a T-shirt: ABC7 has teamed up with local muralists to create exclusive Feed SoCal-themed t-shirts. ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of these t-shirts to support Southern California regional food banks. Check them out at abc7.com/shop.

Feed SoCal Sponsors:

Stater Bros. Markets - At Stater Bros., Southern California has always been home. In 1936, our founders Cleo and Leo Stater opened the original Stater Bros. Market in Yucaipa, CA on the promise of providing good food at a fair price. But it was their commitment to service and care for their community that set them apart. Today, those values continue to guide everything we do. We commit to helping you stretch your dollar further, eat healthier, shop with comfort and ease, and delight your family. All while feeling like there is someone out there that cares, because we do. It's about doing the right thing for the right reason. That reason is you.

Stater Bros. Charities - Stater Bros. Charities, the nonprofit arm of Stater Bros. Markets, helps strengthen Southern California communities by stewarding donations from Stater Bros. shoppers, teammates, and vendor partners into local nonprofits, making a community-first difference. Our mission is to advance charitable efforts in our neighborhoods by investing in organizations and causes focused on hunger relief, children's well-being, education, health, veterans and active military, and pet well-being.

Feed SoCal Food Bank Partners:

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for over 50 years. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. The Food Bank also energizes the community to get involved and support hunger relief, especially through volunteerism, and conducts nutrition education campaigns and advocates for public policies that benefit people served and improve nutrition security. The Food Bank is rated at the highest level by Candid and Charity Navigator, and 96% of all revenue goes to programs. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org and follow on social media:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - At Second Harvest Food Bank, our vision is an Orange County with food and nutritional security for all. In collaboration with our partners, we provide dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food, creating a foundation for community health. Our partner network includes houses of worship, schools, after-school programs, colleges and universities, senior centers, shelters for the unhoused, soup kitchens and transitional housing facilities, with sites at 394 locations throughout the county. In fiscal year 2023-2024, we distributed 35.8 million pounds of food to an average of 442,000 neighbors in need each month. Approximately 50,000-60,000 pounds of produce is harvested each week at the 40-acre Harvest Solutions Farm in Irvine, a collaboration with Solutions for Urban Agriculture and the University of California South Coast Research & Extension Center begun in August 2021. Second Harvest is a member of the Feeding America network and was named one of Orange County's 2023 Top Workplaces by the Orange County Register.

Food Share Ventura County - Food Share, Ventura County's food bank, is the largest hunger-relief organization in the county serving over 250,000 food-insecure people annually. Today, staff and volunteers distribute over 21M pounds of food, or over 17.5 million meals, annually through its 190 pantry and program partners. Food Share is a member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, as well as the California Association of Food Banks.

Food Share is dedicated to leading the fight against hunger in Ventura County, because no one should go hungry.

Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is leading the fight against hunger in the Inland Empire by providing food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. FARSB opened in 1980 as Survive Food Bank in response to the increasing concern about the dual problems of hunger and food waste in the Inland Empire. Today, FARSB is the primary food source for over 250 local nonprofit organizations, distributing over 3.1 million pounds of food monthly to emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, high-need elementary schools, senior centers, after-school programs, and more. With the help of these community partners, they make up the largest hunger-relief organization serving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, ultimately making food security a reality for over one million households every year. Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino proudly holds the 2024 Guide Star Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of transparency achievable through Guide Star. For more information, visit FeedingIE.org and follow on social media:

