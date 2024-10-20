2 dead after car crashes, erupts in flames in Lancaster

Two people were killed in a fiery car crash in Lancaster early Sunday morning.

2 dead after fiery car crash in Lancaster Two people were killed in a fiery car crash in Lancaster early Sunday morning.

2 dead after fiery car crash in Lancaster Two people were killed in a fiery car crash in Lancaster early Sunday morning.

2 dead after fiery car crash in Lancaster Two people were killed in a fiery car crash in Lancaster early Sunday morning.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a fiery car crash in Lancaster early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on 62nd Street and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Only one car was involved.

Authorities say the driver was speeding, lost control of the car and crashed, causing the vehicle to catch on fire. When firefighters extinguished the flames, they found two people in the burned wreckage.

The victims have not been identified.

The impact of the crash was so intense, the engine was found about 30 feet away from the car.