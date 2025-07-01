Fiery crash at end of chase sparks small brush fire in the Inland Empire

A driver was taken into custody after a late-night police chase ended in a fiery crash, which sparked a small brush fire in the Inland Empire.

A driver was taken into custody after a late-night police chase ended in a fiery crash, which sparked a small brush fire in the Inland Empire.

A driver was taken into custody after a late-night police chase ended in a fiery crash, which sparked a small brush fire in the Inland Empire.

A driver was taken into custody after a late-night police chase ended in a fiery crash, which sparked a small brush fire in the Inland Empire.

A driver was taken into custody after a late-night chase ended in a fiery crash, which sparked a small brush fire in the Inland Empire.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday off of Highway 330, just south of Running Springs, according to Cal Fire.

An Eyewitness who attempted to use several fire extinguishers from his own vehicle to try and put out the flames captured video of the fire as it burned through vegetation on the side of the road.

Firefighters responded quickly and managed to stop the spread of the flames. The fire only burned about two acres.

While the driver is in custody, it's unclear why the pursuit started in the first place.