Fiesta Hermosa returns for Memorial Day concerts and carnival

The festival will take place throughout the entire downtown Hermosa Beach area from Pacific Coast Highway to the beach from May 25-27 and featured family-friendly activities such as live music, food and beverages, local retail and vendor promotions, and carnival rides and games. To accommodate all attendees, the event was free and open to the public with free shuttle parking.

For over 50 years, Fiesta Hermosa has been filling Hermosa's streets with art, music, and fun. It was originally named Fiesta de las Artes and welcomed visitors to the beach to shop and enjoy the art.

This year the carnival will have live music brought to you by South Bay Music Connection and Coast Music and will feature local young musicians. The carnival will again feature rides, games, exhibits from local nonprofits, and food and beverages. Hours are 11am to 7pm daily

The festival's beach concert sponsored by Kona Brewing and Chevron begins at 3pm on the beach. The stage will be just south of the Pier and the lineup includes Jimmy's Buffet, Petty Party, Rocket Man, and so much more!

The Makers Mercado Open from 11am - 7pm, the Makers Mercado will feature 250+ shopping vendors as well as brand activations and Shopfest pop-up market.

Additional activities included Sunset Vibes Silent Disco on Saturday, Comedy and Magic Club shows on Saturday and Sunday and a Memorial Day ceremony on the beach stage on Monday.

To see a map of Fiesta Hermosa and learn more, visit fiestahermosa.net