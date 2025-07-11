Fight breaks out in wave pool at Knott's Soak City on 4th of July, video shows

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking video captured a brawl that broke out at a water park in Buena Park on the Fourth of July.

In footage that is now part of a police investigation, several people are seen throwing punches in the wavepool at Knott's Soak City.

By the time Buena Park police officers arrived, the fight was over, but the department says it all started when a father was trying to get his kids out of the pool after a brawl broke out near them.

Police say that's when the father made some sort of comment and the fight turned on him.

One man received a citation for assault.