Fire breaks out at historic Pacific Dining Car restaurant in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire broke out at the historic Pacific Dining Car restaurant in the Westlake District of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. on W. 6th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding firefighters found the bulk of the fire in the attic and roof of the structure. The flames were extinguished in about 45 minutes.

Nobody was inside the restaurant and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.