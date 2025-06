Firefighters extinguish fire at Chino Hills City Hall overnight

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire broke out at Chino Hills City Hall overnight, and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The fire erupted on City Center Drive around 11:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.

The flames set off the sprinkler system, which helped contain the fire.

Officials say it was caused by a computer that caught fire on the second floor of the building, which sustained some water damage.

Nobody was inside the building at the time.