Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and more are coming together to help fire victims.

FireAid benefit concert for those affected by LA fires: Everything to know

"Good Morning America" will broadcast live from Southern California on Friday as part of ABC News' expanded "SoCal Strong" coverage.

"Good Morning America" will broadcast live from Southern California on Friday as part of ABC News' expanded "SoCal Strong" coverage.

"Good Morning America" will broadcast live from Southern California on Friday as part of ABC News' expanded "SoCal Strong" coverage.

"Good Morning America" will broadcast live from Southern California on Friday as part of ABC News' expanded "SoCal Strong" coverage.

Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are among the artists headlining a benefit concert called FireAid later this month in an effort to help those affected by the Southern California wildfires.

The fires began on Jan. 7 and have ravaged thousands of acres throughout the Los Angeles area, destroying homes, businesses and more in its path.

At least 25 people have died, more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for, and tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate amid the wildfires, which have been fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds.

Keep reading for more on the benefit concert.

Katy Perry at an event on Dec. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. | Lady Gaga at a premiere on Sept. 30, 2024 in Hollywood, Calif. | Billie Eilish at an event on Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. Getty Images for iHeartRadio | Getty Images | FilmMagic via Getty Images

When and where is FireAid taking place?

The FireAid benefit concert will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. PT in Los Angeles.

Both the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum will host the event.

Who's performing at FireAid?

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and P!nk are among the artists who will perform at FireAid.

Other acts will include Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Joni Mitchell, Lil Baby, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and Tate McRae.

Dave Matthews and John Mayer will also perform together for the first time.

A press release notes that additional artists, special guests, and lineups for each venue will be announced in the coming days.

How do I get tickets for FireAid?

Tickets for FireAid will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22, at noon P.T. via Ticketmaster.

How can I watch FireAid?

If you can't get tickets for FireAid or aren't located in the Los Angeles area, you can livestream the benefit concert.

The event will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube.

Where does the money raised by FireAid go, and how will it help LA residents?

Proceeds raised by the FireAid benefit concert will help those affected by the wildfires by raising money "for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California," according to a press release.

Tune into "Good Morning America" on Friday, Jan. 17, as ABC News and ABC owned stations kick off "SoCal Strong" (#SoCalStrong) coverage in support of Los Angeles-area communities amid the devastating wildfires. Coverage continues across ABC News programs and platforms.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos on the devastating Southern California wildfires here.