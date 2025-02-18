FireAid distributes first $50 million set of grants to wildfire relief organizations

Last month's FireAid benefit concert raised an estimated $100 million for those affected by the L.A. wildfires.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FireAid benefit concert raised an estimated $100 million for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, and half of it is already being distributed to organizations.

According to a statement, FireAid began disbursing $50 million Tuesday as its first set of grants.

The organization said the initial phase of disbursement prioritizes community-based organizations that are on the front lines of wildfire relief.

"The selected organizations have the infrastructure, experience, and relationships necessary to efficiently and equitably deliver assistance to fire-impacted individuals and have each received $100,000 or more," said FireAid. "The need for immediate relief funding remains dire and these funds will serve to assist with that goal. Rebuilding efforts will be the focus for FireAid phase two grants."

The full list of organizations can be found on FireAid's website.

Last month, over 50 million viewers streamed the over six-hour concert on 28 broadcasting and online outlets. The money raised includes ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise sales and donations from the public, including $1 million from the band U2.

A few nights later, the Grammy Awards reported that nearly $9 million was raised during the show. Host Trevor Noah had urged viewers to give and a QR code appeared on screens to facilitate the process.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares also raised over $24 million for charitable activities over Grammy weekend.

FireAid featured performances from Southern California artists like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. More than 30 artists performed between the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

FireAid said grants have been allocated to support "a myriad of fire affected individuals," including displaced residents, workers, small business owners and first responders.

The organization is focusing on essential services, food assistance, childcare support, critical healthcare resources, housing support, rental relief, student assistance programs, and navigation services to make sure victims can access legal resources, government benefits and work through challenging paperwork.

The first round of funds will be fully distributed by the end of February, FireAid said. Phase two funding will focus on additional relief needs including sustaining long-term recovery, remediation and rebuilding, and further address environmental issues.

FireAid has also set up a program for smaller grants available to community-based organizations, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. For more details on how you can apply, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.