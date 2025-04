Firefighter injured while battling flames in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a commercial storage yard in Pico Rivera.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The firefighter was injured after a train came through the yard and ran over a hose he was carrying. He was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

It took crews about an hour to extinguish the flames.

Nobody else was hurt.