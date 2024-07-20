Historic Dallas church largely collapsed in massive fire

Plumes of black smoke were seen rising in downtown Dallas on Friday as a major fire broke out at a historic Baptist church.

DALLAS -- Overhaul companies remain on the scene of a historic Baptist church in Dallas after a major fire broke out Friday, leaving the structure largely collapsed. As of Saturday morning, the fire was knocked down and contained.

First Baptist Dallas is a Baptist church located in Dallas, Texas, that dates back to 1890.

No injuries or deaths were reported in connection with the fire.

"The structure has largely collapsed, which has caused many void spaces with 'hot spots'. While there is no indication that the fire will escalate, [ Dallas Fire Rescue ] is expected to maintain an extended presence on the scene to extinguish all lingering areas of fire and to maintain a safe perimeter around the unstable building," the city of Dallas told ABC News in a statement Saturday.

The fire had been contained to the secondary chapel on Saturday. The fire department is maintaining a safe perimeter around the building, but said there have been no large-scale evacuations.

Fire fighters received the first call reporting the fire at 6 p.m. local time on Friday. When they arrived on the scene fire fighters were met with a lot of heavy smoke, according to Broadcastify.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We are grateful that no one was injured today and are thankful for the first responders who helped contain the fire to our Historic Sanctuary. They continue working but the primary fire has been extinguished. One way or another, we intend to meet for church this Sunday," Dr. Robert Jeffress, a pastor at the church, said in a Tweet late Friday.