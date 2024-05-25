Firefighters battling grass fire in Kern County near Rosamond; evacuation warning issued

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a grass fire in Kern County that has prompted an evacuation warning in the area.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near Rosamond. Video captured by ABC7 cameras showed a thick plume of smoke that could be seen over the Antelope Valley.

It's unclear how many acres the fire has burned but according to a post published on Kern County's X account, an evacuation warning has been issued for the area north of W Avenue A and south of W Rosamond Boulevard.

The warning also includes areas east of Willow Avenue and west of Highway 14 S and 40th Street West. There's no word of any injuries or any damage to structures so far.

Another fire in the Inland Empire

Meanwhile, firefighters in Perris battled an 18-acre brush fire on Saturday.

The fire was reported at 12:25 p.m. and was burning at a moderate rate of spread in the 21100 block of Harford Park Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread about two hours after the fire was initially reported. Hose lines remained around the fire and crews predicted remaining on the scene for about three to four hours.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.