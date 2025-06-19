LIVE: Firefighters battling large fire at commercial building in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire that's burning at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of East Winston Street.

"Due to heavy storage load, firefighters were not able to reach the seat of the fire," said the Los Angeles Fire Department in an update, which noted the fire has reached "major emergency status."

It's unclear how the fire started. Residents are being asked to avoid the area near Los Angeles, Winston, Wall, and E 4th Streets.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.