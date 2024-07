Firefighters rescue cat from Tarzana house fire; owner overcome with emotion, video shows

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters made a heroic rescue and saved a cat from a home in Tarzana that was engulfed in flames.

That moment proved to be emotionally overwhelming for the owner who sobbed and fell to his knees after firefighters handed him his beloved pet.

The fire started Thursday night near West Topham Street. Fire and smoke could be seen spewing out from the roof of the home.

After some time, crews managed to put out the fire.

No other injuries were reported.