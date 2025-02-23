Firefighters rescue man stuck between 2 walls in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County fire crews faced a challenging rescue operation Friday evening when a man got stuck between two walls in Westminster.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the 13300 block of Beach Boulevard near the 22 Freeway.

In a photo posted to X, you can see the man stuck between what was described as a residential wall and a commercial wall.

The Orange County Fire Authority's technical rescue team used a high-point rescue technique to safely extricate the man.

It's unclear how the man got stuck, but authorities said he was not injured.