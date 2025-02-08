Firefighters rescue tree trimmer shocked by electrical wires, found dangling in midair in Westwood

Firefighters rescued a tree trimmer after he was shocked by electrical wires and found hanging in a tree, officials said.

Firefighters rescued a tree trimmer after he was shocked by electrical wires and found hanging in a tree, officials said.

Firefighters rescued a tree trimmer after he was shocked by electrical wires and found hanging in a tree, officials said.

Firefighters rescued a tree trimmer after he was shocked by electrical wires and found hanging in a tree, officials said.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A tree trimmer shocked from electrical wires and dangling from a tree in Westwood was rescued Saturday, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:05 a.m. Saturday to 1326 S. Comstock Avenue, according to Lyndsey Lantz of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim, described as a 40-year-old man, was dangling in safety equipment about 25 feet off the ground.

Pole-to-house high-voltage wires were de-energized and confirmed safe by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power prior to the rescue effort, according to the fire department.

"He will be assessed and transported to a hospital," said Lantz, who added that the tree trimmer was alert and oriented.