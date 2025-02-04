Firefighters rescue young girl from burning home in San Bernardino, video shows

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Heart-stopping video captured the moments firefighters pulled a young girl out of a burning home in San Bernardino.

Crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District responded to the house fire on N. Valencia Avenue Monday morning.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed in smoke and fire. Family members told them the girl, who has access and functional needs, was still trapped inside, according to the county fire department.

Crews were able to find her in a bedroom and managed to pull her out through a window.

She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Fire crews say the girl was likely saved because the bedroom door was closed, which shielded her from the flames.

A family dog was also rescued.