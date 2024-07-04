Firework explosion during 4th of July show injures 3 professionals in La Puente

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A firework explosion injured several professionals during a Fourth of July show in La Puente.

The city said a pyrotechnic technician was "seriously injured" after a misfire and explosion during the Fortunato Jimenez Fireworks Show Wednesday night at La Puente City Park.

Two other technicians suffered minor injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said all three were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition Thursday morning. Details on the injuries were not available.

Authorities said no foul play was suspected in the incident, which was chalked up as a bad accident.