More than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A major bust in Commerce Wednesday morning led to the seizure of more than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, officials said.

Cal Fire and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a warehouse in the 3000 block of Tanager Avenue.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal began investigating after learning about a current fireworks importer/exporter licensee "not following laws and regulations required by their license."

"As we approach the 4th of July and a typical increase in usage of illegal fireworks, this seizure should be a reminder of our zero tolerance to illegal fireworks in California," California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said in a statement.

California has seen more than $4 million in property loss from fireworks-caused fires since January, according to Cal Fire.

"Fireworks are illegal in parts of California due to the significant risk they pose, as they cause severe injuries and millions of dollars in property damage each year," Cal Fire said in a statement. "Large grass crops and dry vegetation increase the threat of devastating fires throughout all of California."