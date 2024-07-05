Fireworks light up night sky across SoCal on July Fourth

AIR7 was over Southern California as fireworks lit up the night sky while people celebrated the Fourth of July holiday.

AIR7 was over Southern California as fireworks lit up the night sky while people celebrated the Fourth of July holiday.

AIR7 was over Southern California as fireworks lit up the night sky while people celebrated the Fourth of July holiday.

AIR7 was over Southern California as fireworks lit up the night sky while people celebrated the Fourth of July holiday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was red, white and boom across Southern California on the Fourth of July.

AIR7 was over the region Thursday as fireworks lit up the night sky while people celebrated the holiday.

From Long Beach to Pasadena, people enjoyed sanctioned fireworks shows hosted by cities. In Alhambra, a massive crowd gathered at a park to watch the dazzling fireworks The crowd there grew to at least 18,000 for the show.

There were also endless illegal fireworks going off that were captured by AIR7 as it moved across the Southland. Scenes of illegal fireworks shooting up into the sky played out across the region.

Authorities warn against setting off illegal fireworks.