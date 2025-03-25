Father fighting for justice in first fentanyl murder case in LA County involving child's death

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The father of a toddler is fighting in court for justice in what's being called the first fentanyl murder case in Los Angeles County involving a child's death.

Justin Bulley was just 17 months old when he was laid to rest. He ingested fentanyl at his mother's Lancaster home in February of last year.

The child's mother, Jessica Darthard, and grandfather, Jessie Darthard, are both charged with murder in the boy's death. Secret Rodcliff Daniel, a DCFS visitation monitor, was also charged with willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death.

It's the first fentanyl case in L.A. County involving a child's death that's led to murder charges.

The child's father, Montise Bulley, was in court Monday for the preliminary hearing.

He told Eyewitness News being in court on the heels of his boy's tragic death is very hard.

"The same way it hit me before. It's a shock... It's like why am I here? But I know why I'm here, because I'm my son's only voice," he said.

What hurts the most, he says, is that he wanted custody of his son and was doing the work to make that happen. Yet, he argues the system placed his son with his mother and only gave him visitation rights. Now he says he'll never see his baby boy again.

"The whole situation has just got me confused... lost, I'll say."

Linda Burton says her son had two children with Jessica Darthhard, and added those children are traumatized by the horrible loss of their baby brother.

"My granddaughter used to hold the baby, play with him. They miss their little brother. They don't understand," Burton said.

The preliminary hearing is expected to continue for the next several days. The judge will then determine if there's enough evidence in the case to proceed with a trial.