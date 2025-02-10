First responders recognized and honored for bravery in Palisades Fire

A month after a devastating wildfire erupted in the Pacific Palisades, first responders were honored at a special event hosted by MTO Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism, where community members expressed their gratitude for their bravery.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been a month since a devastating wildfire erupted in the Pacific Palisades, but the heroic fight by first responders hasn't been forgotten. To honor those who risked their life battling the blaze, MTO Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism in Reseda held a special event recognizing their bravery.

"We are all about community and everything that we do is when one of us is hurting, all of us is hurting and the city really felt it hard. And so we want to express our gratitude to those who worked really hard to provide safety and care to those that really needed it," said volunteer Payam Ayazi.

"We all wear different patches, but what binds us all together is service, service to all of you. You guys kept telling us thank you but none of us see it as we need a thank you. It was our call to service," said California Highway Patrol Capt. Jared Perry.

Firefighters and police officers from multiple departments were honored, each reflecting on the harrowing night of Jan. 7 when the flames first erupted.

"It was nonstop for us and we hadn't had anything to eat. One of the houses we were fighting caught on fire and in the kitchen they had a box of energy bars," said Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Luis Ochoa. "I took a $20 bill and put it on the counter and I took the energy bars and gave them to my colleagues and firefighters just because we needed something. So that's kind of what we dealt with."

First responders said they're grateful for the recognition, but their work is far from over as they continue their efforts to get residents back into their homes.

"I have to keep reminding everyone that this isn't over yet, especially for the residents in Palisades and for the folks who lost their homes. EPA has to clear out a lot of lots and we have to support them," said Los Angeles Police Department Cmdr. Hamed Mohammadi.