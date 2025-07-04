Fitness influencer helping victim of OC hit-and-run crash on his road to recovery

A man was crossing the street in Huntington Beach when a driver hit him. Fitness influencer Joey Swoll is now helping him on his road to recovery.

Anthony Challman's life changed in the blink of eye last month.

The 21-year-old is on the long road to recovery after nearly being killed in a hit-and-run on June 22.

"He's in so much pain. He's head to toe broken," Anthony's father John Challman said. "He pretty much workouts 3 to 4 hours a day. He's all into the gym and that's his whole life pretty much."

Anthony was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Utica Avenue in Huntington Beach when a car barreled into him.

"I hope that none of you guys ever have to get that phone call. It is the most horrible thing to deal with," the victim's father said.

John immediately drove down from Seattle to be by his son's side.

"He's a great kid and he just needs all of our support at this time," John said.

The driver who hit Anthony took off and no arrests have been made. Huntington Beach police said there is no description of the car available.

To raise Anthony's spirits as he recovers, his dad - on a whim - turned to popular fitness influencer Joey Swoll.

"My son is a big fan of him so I reached out to him just hoping that he would give him some encouraging words and all Joey did, went beyond the call of duty," John said.

Swoll was touched by Anthony's story that he visited him in the hospital to inspire him to overcome this roadblock.

"Knocked on the door, walked in, he kind of just looked up with his big smile on his face like 'no way.' It was pretty cool," Swoll said. "This is an opportunity to gain perspective, to be a little more grateful for life. Not a lot of people walk away from what he went through and the fact that he's still alive, still breathing, he has a chance at life is something you can look at as a blessing or you could look at it as a crutch. Don't let that be a crutch for you."

They hope to see Anthony back in the gym sooner than later.

Anyone with any information on the hit-and-run is urged to call the Huntington Beach Police Department immediately.