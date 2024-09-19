Fire damages interior of large yacht docked at Marina del Rey

Flames gutted the inside of a large yacht docked at Marina del Rey Wednesday night.

MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-end yacht docked at Marina del Rey caught on fire Wednesday night, leaving the interior gutted by flames.

Firefighters responded and were pouring water on the vessel from the dock.

But the interior flames appeared to resist the water hoses and the boat continued sustaining damage. It appeared to be listing to the side.

The fire in Basin A was first reported around 8:30 p.m.

There were no major injuries reported. One person on the boat reportedly sustained a minor cut to the arm.

There was no word on how the fire started.

The boat is named The Admiral, but the identity of the owner was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

