Firefighter injured battling massive pallet yard fire in Fontana

One firefighter was injured as about 85 firefighters from multiple agencies responded to put out the four-alarm blaze in Fontana.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A major fire ripped through a pallet yard in Fontana on Saturday, sending massive flames and columns of smoke into the air.

About 85 firefighters from multiple agencies responded to put out the four-alarm blaze just after 8 p.m. in the 15000 block of Whittram Avenue near Beach Avenue.

The flames destroyed pallets, vehicles, trucks and trailers before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within about two hours of their arrival, though hotspots did flare up even into the next morning.

Three power poles were destroyed, knocking out electricity to homes in the community. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other nearby yards with pallets, equipment and other flammable materials.

One firefighter was hospitalized with minor burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.