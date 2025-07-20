Florida Rep. Joe Casello dies while in office

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Florida Democratic lawmaker Joe Casello has died while in office following a heart attack, according to state House officials. He was 73.

Casello, who was first elected to the Florida House in 2018 from a district in Boynton Beach, was surrounded by his girlfriend and family when he died Friday, the Florida House Democratic Caucus said in a social media post.

"The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their love and support during this difficult time," the caucus said in a statement.

Casello was a firefighter in Worcester, Massachusetts, for three decades before entering politics in Florida. He served as a Boynton Beach city commissioner before becoming a state lawmaker. He had announced plans to run for a seat on the Palm Beach County Commission in 2026.

Under Florida law, Gov. Ron DeSantis is required to call a special election or special primary election when a vacancy occurs for a legislative seat because of a death.