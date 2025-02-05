Flu, COVID and RSV surge in SoCal: Hospitals struggle as winter viruses hit hard

Just over a month into the new year, influenza season is hitting hard in the Southland, and the flu isn't the only virus making a strong showing.

Just over a month into the new year, influenza season is hitting hard in the Southland, and the flu isn't the only virus making a strong showing.

Just over a month into the new year, influenza season is hitting hard in the Southland, and the flu isn't the only virus making a strong showing.

Just over a month into the new year, influenza season is hitting hard in the Southland, and the flu isn't the only virus making a strong showing.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just over a month into the new year, influenza season is hitting hard in the Southland, and the flu isn't the only virus making a strong showing.

Local emergency medicine physicians discuss the effect of respiratory illnesses on emergency care and hospital admissions.

"We're kind of going gangbusters over the past probably two weeks," said medical director of emergency services at St. John's Hospitals Dr. Jeffery Davies.

He said as a result of a huge influx of the flu, many local hospitals are operating at maximum capacity.

"It is frankly blowing up right now. It's really, really picked up," he said.

Los Angeles County respiratory disease surveillance data ending January 25 shows nearly 29% more specimens testing positive for flu, 8% of the specimens tested positive for RSV and 3% tested positive for COVID.

Davies said he's starting to see much more COVID circulating.

"I was surprised to see it pop up, you know, pretty significantly, I'd say, over this past month," he said.

So far in L.A. county, 109 people have died from the flu and 141 from COVID, according to death certificate data. The elderly, the compromised and the very young are getting hit the hardest, but severe cases can be found in all age groups.

"I don't think it's ever too late to get a flu shot," said Davies.

With flu activity very high in states like Florida, Wisconsin and Texas and possibly heading west, Davies predicts flu season could last until mid-March.

Besides staying home when you're sick, good practices include wearing a mask in crowded situations and washing your hands. Davies said flu and COVID vaccine boosters could be helpful for some.

"Your immune system can wane, and we know that's true in high risk groups," he said. "So I think, yes, you have to talk with your doctor .. if you have underlying lung disease, that's probably one of the highest risk groups."

Also, don't wait until you're really sick to see your doctor.

If you get in early enough, you may be eligible for Paxlovid to shorten the duration of COVID and the antiviral Tamiflu to shorten flu symptoms.

"It can make a difference if started within 48 hours," said Davies.

If you are at high risk, your doctor may be able to give you an antiviral prophylactically if someone in your household has the flu. Important advice with possibly another six weeks or so to go.