Man armed with pipe punched by officer in deadly Fontana police shooting

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man armed with a pipe was fatally shot by Fontana police in a shopping center parking lot after he allegedly assaulted a civilian and an officer, authorities said.

Video circulating online also shows an officer punch the suspect on the ground. It's unclear if the punches occurred before or after the shooting.

The incident happened near Cherry and Baseline avenues around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded after a report of the suspect using a pipe to damage property and attack a civilian, police said.

Police said the suspect failed to comply with officers and attacked one of them with a pipe. An officer-involved shoot then occurred.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

An officer was also transported to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.