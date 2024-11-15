Fontana police debuts Off-Road Enforcement Team, along with new dirt bikes

It's probably something you wouldn't expect to see -- officers on dirt bikes. Police in Fontana are going off-road to enforce the law.

It's probably something you wouldn't expect to see -- officers on dirt bikes. Police in Fontana are going off-road to enforce the law.

It's probably something you wouldn't expect to see -- officers on dirt bikes. Police in Fontana are going off-road to enforce the law.

It's probably something you wouldn't expect to see -- officers on dirt bikes. Police in Fontana are going off-road to enforce the law.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's probably something you wouldn't expect to see -- officers on dirt bikes. Police in Fontana are going off-road to enforce the law.

The Fontana Police Department on Thursday introduced the new dirt bikes that will go places police SUVs can't, including some trails, tunnels and bridges.

The Off-Road Enforcement Team will also help make the areas safer for bikers and hikers in the community.

"With specialized training and vehicles, our officers are ready to protect our trails and ensure everyone has a secure experience outdoors," the agency posted on X.