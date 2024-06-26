'It helps a lot.' Food Share provides assistance to Ventura County residents in need

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Each week, about one thousand cars pull up to this drive-thru food distribution location in Oxnard. The nonprofit Food Share started distributing food here four years ago because of the pandemic. And it hasn't stopped because the need for food in Ventura County continues to rise.

Food Share helps everyone, no matter their circumstance.

Heidi Crarey says she is unhoused, and she turns to the food distribution to help feed her daughter.

"It does help. It helps a lot," said Crarey. "If you know how to throw things together to make a dish it helps. We especially like the fresh fruit."

"Right now, I am in a retirement situation, so we are limited," said Sylvia Cates. "Food Share provides healthy produce. If you haven't heard of them, come on out. It supplements what we need."

This food distribution happens at College Park on Rose Avenue in Oxnard. They start at 2 p.m. but families start lining up in the morning. The organization serves the entire county. Last year, it fed about 267,000 people.

Monica White is the President & CEO, Food Share Ventura County. "We have definitely seen an increase in the number of people seeking food assistance. Inflation, cost of gas, cost of groceries, rent here in Ventura County is very expensive."

Food Share works with over one hundred partners to feed Ventura County residents. What they put in the food bags are nutritional items - some of which can get pricey, especially the protein items. And they say they couldn't do the work to help feed families without its 3800 volunteers.

"When we came here it was really staggering to see the number people that are in that line," said volunteer Sue Luft.

"When they look at you and they say thank you so much for being here, rain or shine. We have been caught in the rain before and that's okay," said volunteer Gary Luft.