2 stabbed after chaos erupts in LA street following Copa América final

A wild night unfolded after hundreds of soccer fans hits the streets of L.A. to celebrate Argentina's win. But at some point, things turned violent.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were stabbed near downtown Los Angeles when a chaotic brawl broke out among soccer fans following the Copa América final that was played on the other side of the country.

Hundreds of soccer fans hit the streets of L.A. Sunday night to celebrate Argentina's win against Columbia. But things took a violent turn around 10 p.m. on South Union Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in the Pico-Union District.

Video from the scene shows a large crowd blocking the street for some time before they all dispersed.

Two people were stabbed and numerous batteries took place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both of the individuals who were stabbed are expected to be OK. No arrests have been made.

One person who saw the violence unfold described how things played out: "That great time turned into a lot of drinking. That drinking turned into violence...It was a lot of violence. We saw a lot of hair-pulling. We saw a lot of blood... It was chaotic."

Meanwhile, footage from Miami shows people scaling fences and breaching security gates at Hard Rock Stadium before the big game event got underway. Some people there required medical attention.

Police eventually got the crowd under control and locked down the entrance.

Argentina won their second straight Copa América, defeating Columbia 1-0 without Lionel Messi, who left the game with a leg injury.