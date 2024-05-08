"Filipino California: Art and the Filipino Diaspora" showcases the work of seven contemporary artists.

Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale highlights Filipino art with new exhibit for AAPIH month

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is officially underway and the Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale has a Filipino art exhibit you can enjoy.

"Filipino California: Art and the Filipino Diaspora" showcases the work of seven contemporary artists working across styles and formats, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, and more.

"There's a little bit of something for everyone," said museum director James Fishburne. "It is very visually diverse, but there are some common themes throughout it ... themes of the Filipino American experience."

Anthony Francisco, one of the artists featured in the exhibit, grew up in the Philippines and was drawn to Southern California because of his love for Marvel Studios.

"I've been collecting X-Men and Marvel comic books since I was five," he said.

Marvel characters are just part of his works of art and he encourages anyone with a love for the arts to simply jump in and go for it!

"I just want to be happy and do art, just express my stories," said Francisco. "I have to say to everyone who wants to be an artist, there's always a place for whatever level of art you do."

The other artists featured in the exhibit include Eliseo Art Silva, Allison Hueman, Maryrose Cobarrubias Mendoza, Christine Morla, Maria Villote, and Junn Roca.

Forest Lawn Museum is located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave in Glendale.

The "Filipino California: Art and the Filipino Diaspora" exhibit is on view until from now until Sept. 8. For more information, visit the Forest Lawn Museum's website.