Former CHP captain charged with slapping attendant's buttocks on LA-bound flight

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California man was charged for allegedly slapping a flight attendant's buttocks on a Los Angeles-bound flight last month.

Dennis Wally Woodbury, 49, of Azusa, was charged with one count of abusive sexual contact within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the U.S., a felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on April 13, Woodbury - a former California Highway Patrol captain who had been dismissed from state service - was a passenger on a JetBlue flight heading to L.A. from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Before the plane left the gate, Woodbury "engaged in inappropriate conduct with two flight attendants," both of whom were male, according to authorities.

Woodbury allegedly showed one of the attendants a photograph of a dog, which contained pornographic imagery in the background.

Woodbury later told one of the attendants that he should go on a cruise with him then made a crude hand gesture, according to authorities.

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, just after meal service, the second flight attendant collected passengers' meal trays and walked past Woodbury.

That's when Woodbury, who had been drinking heavily, according to officials, allegedly slapped the attendant's bottom.

Woodbury then reportedly yelled that he loved him.

"Later during the flight, the first flight attendant was in the plane's front galley when Woodbury entered," said the the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Woodbury allegedly then pulled down his trousers and underwear, exposing his genitalia. The first flight attendant told Woodbury that his behavior was inappropriate. Soon afterward, Woodbury asked him for wine, a request that was denied. When Woodbury again pulled down his trousers and underwear, the flight attendant said, 'Enough, go back to your seat.'"

The attendants told law enforcement officials that neither of them consented to Woodbury's behavior.

Woodbury, who made his first federal court appearance last month and is free on $50,000 bond, is scheduled to be arraigned on May 12.

The FBI and the Los Angeles Airport Police are investigating the incident.