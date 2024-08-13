WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson arrested for alleged domestic battery

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 7:01PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested last week at Universal CityWalk after an alleged domestic violence incident, authorities confirmed with ABC News.

The former "Jessie" and "Bunk'd" actress was arrested Friday after she was allegedly seen by security pushing her boyfriend during an argument, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson arrested for alleged domestic violence at Universal CityWalk
Skai Jackson arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Deputies determined that she was the aggressor and arrested her for misdemeanor spousal battery. She was booked and later released.

Further details about the incident were not available.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed against her.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW