Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta dies at 31, reports say

Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta reportedly died in a crash in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports. He was 31.

Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta reportedly died in a crash in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports. He was 31.

Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta reportedly died in a crash in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports. He was 31.

Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta reportedly died in a crash in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports. He was 31.

Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta has died, according to multiple reports. He was 31.

Moronta reportedly died Sunday in a crash in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Additional details about his death were not available.

He joined the Dodgers in March 2022, and appeared in 22 games before he moved onto other Major League Baseball teams and eventually Mexican and Dominican baseball leagues.

Moronta most recently played for the Bravos de León of the Mexican League, according to SI.com. He had been released just this past Thursday.