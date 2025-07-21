Former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva registers for 2026 sheriff's race

It appears former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva may want his job back. He has registered a campaign committee for the 2026 election.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is apparently considering running for sheriff again.

According to the California Secretary of State's website, Villanueva has registered a campaign committee for the November 2026 election, though it's unclear when the filing was made.

In 2022, Villanueva lost the race for sheriff to Sheriff Robert Luna, who already said he's running for reelection, citing reduced crime and increased transparency as key accomplishments.

In a post on social media last week, Villanueva said he plans to announce exciting news on Tuesday evening.

Former supporters have criticized Villanueva of abandoning his reform platform soon after winning office and doing nothing to curtail so-called deputy gangs. In his 2022 concession speech, Villanueva lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives'' about his leadership.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.