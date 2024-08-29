Former Marine remembered after drowning death with service dog: 'She was a mom to everyone'

A Menifee woman is speaking out about the drowning death of her mother, a former U.S. Marine, and her support dog in Kings River in Fresno County.

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Kings River in Fresno County is were Mary Marshall made life-long friends and memories. It's also where the 63-year-old former Marine and her service dog Suki spent their last moments alive.

"She loved the river. She went there every year. She had amazing memories there," said Leah Marshall, her daughter.

Marshall was in Japan when she received the news her mother and her dog had drowned.

According to authorities, the two became trapped under water by a leash tethering them together after their raft overturned.

A photo of Marshall with her friends was taken hours before the drowning. It's how her family wants to remember her, smiling on her latest adventure.

"My mom was a character and she always said 'I would rather be in the ground than a retirement home.' She always wanted to be active, no matter how old she got," said Marshall.

Marshall says her mom dedicated her life to helping others as Marine Corp Sergeant and as a single mom.

"She was a mom to everyone... She always was ready to take people in and help them out," said Marshall.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to help with unexpected costs not covered by Marshall's military service plans.

"Just like a lot of different expenses. But so many people have come out to support us, friends of hers, friends of mine, like everyday," she said.

Later this week, family and friends plan to bring Marshall and Suki's ashes back home, making a stop along the river for a prayer service.

"I don't want it to be a place where it's just a tragedy. I want it to be a place where she had happy times and memories," said Marshall.

The Marshall family says they plan on having their mother's ashes placed at the Riverside National Cemetery in September.