Former 'NYPD Blue' actress Kim Delaney will not face assault charges after Marina del Rey arrest: DA

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- Citing "insufficient evidence," prosecutors declined Tuesday to file any criminal charges against former "NYPD Blue" actress Kim Delaney and her partner following their arrests in Marina del Rey stemming from an alleged domestic dispute.

Delaney, 63, was arrested Saturday when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance report at the actress' residence.

Delaney was booked on suspicion of assault and her partner James Morgan on suspicion of spousal battery. Morgan was released on $20,000 bond the same day, while Delaney was released Tuesday, according to jail records.

A representative for the L.A. County district attorney's office told City News Service that the office had declined to file charges against Delaney or Morgan due to "insufficient evidence" in each case.

The 63-year-old Delaney, who won a best supporting actress in a drama series in 1997 for her role as Det. Diane Russell on "NYPD Blue," has had trouble with the law before.

She was arrested in 2002 on suspicion of drunk driving and later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, according to Entertainment Weekly. She was reportedly sentenced to two years of probation and paid a $300 fine. She sought treatment in 2003 for alcohol abuse.

In 2005, the "CSI: Miami" star lost custody of her then 15-year-old son after he testified that his mother endangered his life by driving under the influence of alcohol drunk with him in the car, People reported at the time.

Delaney, who also starred in the "Army Wives" series, was escorted from the stage in 2011 after she delivered an incoherent and rambling speech during an event honoring former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

She most recently had a recurring role as Jackie Templeton on the daytime drama "General Hospital."

The CNN Wire and City News Service contributed to this report.