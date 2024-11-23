Former Santa Paula school counselor accused of molesting 8 children

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- An assistant principal of a Los Angeles area school was arrested Friday morning for allegedly molesting eight children at McKevett Elementary School in Santa Paula, prosecutors announced.

David Lane Braff Jr., 42, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with 17 felony counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Braff is also accused of a number of special allegations and aggravating factors in the criminal complaint, including that the crimes involved planning and sophistication and that the children entrusted to the defendant's care were particularly vulnerable," the DA's office said.

Braff worked as a school counselor at McKevett Elementary between 2015-2019, prosecutors said.

Investigators say he was employed as an assistant principal and school counselor at Ingenium Charter Middle School in L.A. at the time of his arrest.

Ventura County detectives believe there may be more victims.