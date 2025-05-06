Former security guard charged with murder in shooting death of Spartan College dean in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A former security guard was charged with murder in the shooting death of the dean of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.

40-year-old Jesse Figueroa, who used to work at the school, was also charged with attempted murder for shooting and injuring another employee during the same incident on May 2.

"Any student, faculty member or employee should feel safe and secure going to school," said District Attorney Hochman. "This horrific act of gun violence has shaken Spartan College and our entire community. We will file all appropriate gun enhancements in this case and send a clear message to criminals that violence will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County."

Figueroa was taken into custody that day following the shooting.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday inside an office on the campus, located at 8911 Aviation Boulevard. AIR7 video showed a major police presence outside the school amid a search for the gunman.

Since Figueroa is a former security guard at the school, authorities knew his name and the car he was in. That vehicle was spotted in Koreatown a few hours after the shooting.

Figueroa was apparently wearing his security uniform during the shooting.

Butts described the shooting as an incident of workplace violence. The two women are employees of the school, he said.

Both victims were hospitalized, and as of Sunday morning, one is stable while the other remains in critical condition.

A lockdown was placed around the campus, but was later lifted after police determined Figueroa had fled the scene.

Cellphone video from a car rental parking lot across the street from the college shows first responders carrying one of the injured women away from the building.

Dozens of students and staff at the aviation school were interviewed by investigators as police tried to understand what led to the violence.

It's unclear what motivated the shooting.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.