1 soldier dies, another injured in helicopter training incident at Fort Campbell: Army

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- One soldier was killed and another was injured Wednesday evening in what was called a helicopter training incident at Fort Campbell, the Army post said.

The soldiers' names were not immediately released and the incident is under investigation.

Fort Campbell officials said Thursday that the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Fort Campbell training area. They did not provide any other details.

The injured soldier was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and is in stable condition, it said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was among those offering condolences to the family of the soldier who died.

"No matter how it happens, when we lose someone who has committed to serving our country, I know it hurts that family but it should hurt us all," the Democratic governor said Thursday.

Kentucky state Sen. Craig Richardson, whose western Kentucky district includes the Fort Campbell area, said the soldier's death was heartbreaking.

"This tragedy is a solemn reminder that the dangers our military faces are not limited to distant battlefields," the Republican lawmaker said. "The call to serve brings risks at home, in training, preparation, and quiet readiness."

The sprawling Fort Campbell post straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line.