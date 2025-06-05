Evacuation warning issued as wildfire burns near 5 Freeway in Lebec

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire erupted late Wednesday night in the hills above the 5 Freeway in Lebec, prompting road closures and an evacuation warning.

The so-called Fort Fire broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the Fort Tejon Road rest area, off the southbound 5 Freeway.

As of Thursday morning, the fire has burned 133 acres and is 5% contained, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

An evacuation warning has been issued for those living the Digier Canyon area.

Meanwhile, firefighters have shut down at least one southbound lane of the 5 Freeway, slowing early morning traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.