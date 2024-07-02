These stores and restaurants are open on the 4th of July

Here's what you need to know before you go out on the Fourth of July.
July 4th is nearly here, and if you're making plans for Independence Day, you might want to know what stores and businesses will be open or closed for the holiday. From retail to restaurants, here's what you need to know before heading out for the 4th.
These chain restaurants will be open on July 4th:
Most retail and grocery stores will be open on July 4th with the exception of Costco. Others may operate with reduced or limited hours. Make sure to check your local store for hours. The following stores will be open:
