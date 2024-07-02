Here's what you need to know before you go out on the Fourth of July.

These stores and restaurants are open on the 4th of July

July 4th is nearly here, and if you're making plans for Independence Day, you might want to know what stores and businesses will be open or closed for the holiday. From retail to restaurants, here's what you need to know before heading out for the 4th.

What's open and closed on the Fourth of July 2024:

Restaurants:

These chain restaurants will be open on July 4th:

Applebee's

Arby's

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cheesecake Factory

Chili's

IHOP

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Starbucks

Sweetgreen

TGI Fridays

Wendy's

Whataburger

FILE - Shoppers shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Retail stores:

Most retail and grocery stores will be open on July 4th with the exception of Costco. Others may operate with reduced or limited hours. Make sure to check your local store for hours. The following stores will be open:

Aldi (reduced hours)

CVS (reduced hours)

Dollar General

H-E-B

Home Depot

Kroger and its sister chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and others)

Lowe's

Publix

Sam's Club (reduced hours)

Target

TJ Maxx/Marshalls/Home Goods

Trader Joe's (reduced hours)

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Mail and shipping services: